Spring Plant Sale at Kruckeberg Botanic Garden's MsK Nursery – March 27-29, 2026

Monday, March 2, 2026


Spring Into Fresh Blooms and Greenery

The season of renewal is here, and there's no better time to breathe new life into your garden. MsK Nursery is excited to announce its Spring Plant Sale, happening Friday – Sunday, March 27-29, 2026. 

Visit us to find PNW natives, plants from the garden’s collection, and rare and unusual species.

Members Pre-Sale: Thursday, March 26, 2026

As a special perk, all active members are invited to an exclusive Pre-Sale event on Thursday, March 26, 2026, from 4:00pm – 7:00pm, where members will receive a 15% discount on all plants and garden items. It's the perfect opportunity to get a jumpstart on your spring planting before the crowds.

Event Details:
  • Members Pre-Sale: Thursday, March 26, 2026, 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm (15% off for active members)
  • Spring Plant Sale: Friday, March 27, 2026 – Sunday, March 29, 2026
Location: Kruckeberg Botanic Garden - 20312 15th Avenue NW, Shoreline

Don’t miss out on the chance to refresh your garden with beautiful new plants and enjoy the exclusive benefits of being a member.

For more information about the Spring Plant Sale or membership, see the Kruckeberg website and follow us on Facebook

The Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Foundation stewards the City-owned Kruckeberg Botanic Garden in partnership with the City of Shoreline, ensuring this four-acre public garden remains a place of conservation, education, and community connection.

For all inquiries, please contact:
Kruckeberg Staff Email: info@kruckeberg.org


Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

