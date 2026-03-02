Spring Plant Sale at Kruckeberg Botanic Garden's MsK Nursery – March 27-29, 2026



Spring Into Fresh Blooms and Greenery





Visit us to find PNW natives, plants from the garden’s collection, and rare and unusual species.



As a special perk, all active members are invited to an exclusive Pre-Sale event on Thursday, March 26, 2026, from 4:00pm – 7:00pm, where members will receive a 15% discount on all plants and garden items. It's the perfect opportunity to get a jumpstart on your spring planting before the crowds.Location: Kruckeberg Botanic Garden - 20312 15th Avenue NW, Shoreline Don’t miss out on the chance to refresh your garden with beautiful new plants and enjoy the exclusive benefits of being a member.For more information about the Spring Plant Sale or membership, see the Kruckeberg website and follow us on Facebook The Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Foundation stewards the City-owned Kruckeberg Botanic Garden in partnership with the City of Shoreline, ensuring this four-acre public garden remains a place of conservation, education, and community connection.For all inquiries, please contact:Kruckeberg Staff Email: info@kruckeberg.org

