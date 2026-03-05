Free ice cream cone at Big Chicken in honor of Shaquille O’Neal's birthday

Thursday, March 5, 2026

Big Chicken in Shoreline is throwing a BIG birthday for its Founder, Shaquille O’Neal.

This Friday, March 6, 2026 participating Big Chicken locations will celebrate Shaq’s birthday by giving away free ice cream cones all day long, along with surprise rewards for guests.

Show Shaq some BIG love, and Big Chicken returns the favor. 

Here’s how guests can grab a cone:
  • New guests: Text “LOVE” to 1-877-325-4329 to receive a free ice cream cone reward and show the message at the register on March 6 to redeem.
  • Big Chicken Rewards Members: Active members will receive a free ice cream cone reward via SMS and can show the message at the register on March 6 to redeem.
Guests who are part of Big Chicken Rewards – or who join – and make a purchase during their visit on March 6 will also receive a free “The Original” sandwich (a crispy chicken breast topped with house-made pickles and their signature "BC sauce, all served on a toasted brioche bun) reward. 




