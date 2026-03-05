Free ice cream cone at Big Chicken in honor of Shaquille O’Neal's birthday
Thursday, March 5, 2026
This Friday, March 6, 2026 participating Big Chicken locations will celebrate Shaq’s birthday by giving away free ice cream cones all day long, along with surprise rewards for guests.
Show Shaq some BIG love, and Big Chicken returns the favor.
Here’s how guests can grab a cone:
- New guests: Text “LOVE” to 1-877-325-4329 to receive a free ice cream cone reward and show the message at the register on March 6 to redeem.
- Big Chicken Rewards Members: Active members will receive a free ice cream cone reward via SMS and can show the message at the register on March 6 to redeem.
Guests can join Big Chicken Rewards here
