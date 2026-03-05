Learn to adapt your landscape to a warmer, drier climate
Thursday, March 5, 2026
You'll be able to attend three individual talks given by WSU Extension King County Master Gardeners with tips on how to adapt your landscape to our changing conditions, including:
- Climate Ready Plants with EMG Molly van der Burch
- Why Pollinator & Beneficial Insects are Crucial for a Health Garden and Ecosystem with EMG Sue Melgaard
- The Resilient Yard: Battling Climate Change at Home with EMG Alma Cardenas
Location: Kenmore City Hall, 18120 68th Ave NE, Kenmore, WA 98028
This is an event you won't want to miss!
Learn more and register here
