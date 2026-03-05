Learn to adapt your landscape to a warmer, drier climate

Join the Kenmore Climate Action Team on April 18, 2026 for a meet and greet followed by an afternoon of science-based presentations relevant to home gardeners.





You'll be able to attend three individual talks given by WSU Extension King County Master Gardeners with tips on how to adapt your landscape to our changing conditions, including:

Climate Ready Plants with EMG Molly van der Burch

Why Pollinator & Beneficial Insects are Crucial for a Health Garden and Ecosystem with EMG Sue Melgaard

The Resilient Yard: Battling Climate Change at Home with EMG Alma Cardenas

There is a $30.00 registration fee for this seminar (includes WA state tax). Your contributions help support the King County Master Gardener Foundation of King County.