Young people exiting Green Hill, Echo Glen now eligible for expanded health care coverage

Photo courtesy DCYF Washington state agency is first to launch this national health care innovation to prepare individuals exiting from carceral settings.

Care management

Physical and behavioral health appointments

Medications for opioid use disorder

A 30-day supply of medications

Other supports

“Finding a doctor and setting up an appointment is stressful for anyone, let alone a young person leaving a carceral setting who may have been a teenager when they got here and never accessed these services before,” said Assistant Secretary of Juvenile Rehabilitation Jennifer Redman. "This initiative means that young people will return to their communities without a gap in treatment or medication.”

In addition to Echo Glen and Green Hill, the Reentry Initiative will launch at state prisons, local jails, and detention centers across Washington state. Harbor Heights is expected to begin offering Reentry Initiative services in July 2026.

“As the second state in the nation to provide reentry services — and the first to implement this work through managed care organizations — Washington is leading a transformative shift in rehabilitation," said HCA's Interim Medicaid Director Trinity Wilson. "Through strong cross-agency partnership and a shared vision, we are building a system that meets youth where they are and helps them move toward healthier, more stable futures."

OLYMPIA – Young people at Green Hill School and Echo Glen Children’s Center are now eligible for health care insurance 90 days before their release and will now have support to set up medical appointments and obtain medications through the Medicaid Transformation Project Reentry Initiative.On March 1, 2026 the Department of Children, Youth, and Families (DCYF), in collaboration with the Health Care Authority (HCA), became the first state agency to provide health care services to individuals exiting from a carceral setting.Young people exiting Green Hill and Echo Glen will now be eligible for Apple Health (Medicaid) before their release and receive support obtaining health care services when they return to their community, including: