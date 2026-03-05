Food recall Ajinomoto Foods North American









A recall of Trader Joe’s frozen chicken fried rice announced late last month has expanded to 33 million more pounds of food across 16 different frozen food products, all of which are at risk of being contaminated with glass.The recalled products come from Ajinomoto Foods North America, an Oregon-based food distributor for stores including Trader Joe’s and Kroger. The recall now includes ramen and shu mai dumpling dishes