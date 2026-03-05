Rob Oxford: A lesson in acceptance at the Vulpine Taproom



Story and Photos by Rob Oxford Story and Photos by Rob Oxford

Mural









A lineup of beer that is constantly changing and a unique, flavorful mixture of cider, wine and sake, present some tough decision making. Eager to match you with precisely what you’re looking for in a beverage, the staff are friendly and informative. Travis, who introduced himself as the head beer-buyer, was happy to offer samples of their many different and mysterious concoctions. The few I tried were surprisingly tasteful to this admitted non-beer drinker.



Menu board

Upon first entering the Vulpine I noticed several paintings on the wall available for purchase by a local artist and a salute to the United States Marine Corps. A small plaque above the bar honoring Josh’s Father's service to our country. Continuing to grow in popularity, the menu is small, serving only a few sandwiches at a time. Currently being offered are the Jam ‘Brie, Cubano Pulled Pork, Chipotle Turkey and a few “Bites,” including a creamy Tomato Soup and my favorite, a spicy Artichoke Dip served with pita bread.A lineup of beer that is constantly changing and a unique, flavorful mixture of cider, wine and sake, present some tough decision making. Eager to match you with precisely what you’re looking for in a beverage, the staff are friendly and informative. Travis, who introduced himself as the head beer-buyer, was happy to offer samples of their many different and mysterious concoctions. The few I tried were surprisingly tasteful to this admitted non-beer drinker.Upon first entering the Vulpine I noticed several paintings on the wall available for purchase by a local artist and a salute to the United States Marine Corps. A small plaque above the bar honoring Josh’s Father's service to our country.





Off to my left were two senior ladies playing cards and a younger couple sitting comfortably on the couch having a discussion. Another couple were engrossed in a board game called “Splendor” (of which I know nothing), and three gentlemen sat at the bar laughing and sharing their stories.









I immediately wanted to question him about this accessory, but instead we sat and observed for a few minutes while perusing the menu.



Shadow Faux As my curiosity finally got the better of me, I approached the young man, who had now donned the headpiece and asked what could easily have been considered an intrusive question. After my date and I found just the right table, we noticed a young man sitting by himself with what appeared to be a mascot “head” from some minor league baseball team.I immediately wanted to question him about this accessory, but instead we sat and observed for a few minutes while perusing the menu.As my curiosity finally got the better of me, I approached the young man, who had now donned the headpiece and asked what could easily have been considered an intrusive question.





Prepared for a “none of your business” response, I was somewhat surprised when he excitedly introduced himself as “Shadow Faux…F-A-U-X” and offered information about the head to his “fursuit”.





He explained that he had designed the piece himself and that it was purchased for a whopping $500.









A form of cosplay, where members develop “fursonas”, this article isn’t meant to be a playbook for “Furry Fandom.” The subculture is far too complex for a novice like me to address.







Instead, the purpose is to highlight a local community gathering spot that welcomes customers of all lifestyles and interests. Unbeknownst to me, The Vulpine has been recognized as a “furry-friendly” refuge, acting as a “social-space” for the Fandom Community, and playing host to the occasional pop-up gathering.A form of cosplay, where members develop “fursonas”, this article isn’t meant to be a playbook for “Furry Fandom.” The subculture is far too complex for a novice like me to address.Furscience, the real science behind furries and their fandom.Instead, the purpose is to highlight a local community gathering spot that welcomes customers of all lifestyles and interests.









Whether your interest lies in trivia, which is held every Tuesday Night, you have an extensive collection of LP’s which you can bring for Thursday's “Vinyl Night,” or you enjoy playing War Hammer 40,000 (40K), the world’s most popular miniature wargame, The Vulpine welcomes you.



War Hammer March 11, 2026 the taproom will host its very first karaoke night, so don’t be surprised if I stop by for a little vocal exercising.



Admittedly, when first hearing about “Furries” or by definition, “individuals with a strong interest in dressing up and portraying anthropomorphic (human-like) characters,” I was a bit confused. An all-inclusive establishment where artists, business execs, teachers, IT professionals, coaches…yes coaches (Hi Dave) and like-minded individuals can connect, meet and make new friends.Whether your interest lies in trivia, which is held every Tuesday Night, you have an extensive collection of LP’s which you can bring for Thursday's “Vinyl Night,” or you enjoy playing War Hammer 40,000 (40K), the world’s most popular miniature wargame, The Vulpine welcomes you.March 11, 2026 the taproom will host its very first karaoke night, so don’t be surprised if I stop by for a little vocal exercising.Admittedly, when first hearing about “Furries” or by definition, “individuals with a strong interest in dressing up and portraying anthropomorphic (human-like) characters,” I was a bit confused.





What could possibly be the appeal? It simply didn’t make sense.







I also recalled my own interest in attending the Washington Midsummer Renaissance Faire held every year in Snohomish.



Is there a difference in any of these “role play” scenarios?



The greatest misconception about the hobby is that fans actually believe they are animals. That simply isn’t the case. The “Furries” I spoke to this weekend were all interesting, intelligent, well-grounded and most importantly…100% human.



As I prepared to write this article it became more clear. Why not just let adults with no ill intent do what they want, when they want, without judgement.



Fur cryin’ out loud!



Finally, a shout out to my all-time favorite “Furry”? Then I remembered as a young boy growing up in Texas, a friend's Grandfather would dress up as a Confederate Soldier and disappear for a couple weekends each year to sleep on the ground, eat Salt Pork, “Hardtack” (a rock-hard flour biscuit), drink mud they were desperate to call “coffee” and pretend to die in battle.I also recalled my own interest in attending the Washington Midsummer Renaissance Faire held every year in Snohomish. Home - The Washington Midsummer Renaissance Faire Is there a difference in any of these “role play” scenarios?The greatest misconception about the hobby is that fans actually believe they are animals. That simply isn’t the case. The “Furries” I spoke to this weekend were all interesting, intelligent, well-grounded and most importantly…100% human.As I prepared to write this article it became more clear. Why not just let adults with no ill intent do what they want, when they want, without judgement.Fur cryin’ out loud!Finally, a shout out to my all-time favorite “Furry”?





Seahawks Mascot Blitz

courtesy Seahawks.com Vulpine Taproom in LFP Town Center Vulpine Taproom in LFP Town Center









Upper wing, entrance from Ballinger Way NE



