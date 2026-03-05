Honor Elsa Bouman at Third Place Commons March 24, 2026
Thursday, March 5, 2026
As a Lake Forest Park resident, artist, and teacher, she founded our longest-running art groups and even led the original restoration of our communal wooden tables a decade ago.
These iconic tables have recently been refinished, and we invite you to find the new memorial plaque dedicated to Elsa’s spirit and support for the Commons.
Join us in the Commons as we celebrate Elsa on Tuesday, March 24, 2026 at 11:00am
Join us in the Commons as we celebrate Elsa on Tuesday, March 24, 2026 at 11:00am
Questions? Email director@thirdplacecommons.org
0 comments:
Post a Comment