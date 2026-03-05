Honor Elsa Bouman at Third Place Commons March 24, 2026

Thursday, March 5, 2026

Elsa Bouman
For over 20 years, Elsa Bouman was a friendly and familiar face at Third Place Commons. 

As a Lake Forest Park resident, artist, and teacher, she founded our longest-running art groups and even led the original restoration of our communal wooden tables a decade ago. 

These iconic tables have recently been refinished, and we invite you to find the new memorial plaque dedicated to Elsa’s spirit and support for the Commons.

Join us in the Commons as we celebrate Elsa on Tuesday, March 24, 2026 at 11:00am

Posted by DKH at 5:12 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  