Elsa Bouman - an artful life

Artist Elsa Bouman

"When you buy a piece of art, a ticket to a concert, theatre, or dance event, you are saying 'yes' to artists and the organizations that encourage their efforts.

"Shorelake Arts is one of those caring organizations that has been celebrating the arts for 35 years.

"The ShoreLake Gallery is one of their key programs and showcases a small, but elegant collection created by local artists. I am proud to sell works in this sparkling gem of a gallery."

--Elsa Bouman





Elsa's personality shines through in her work (available at the ShoreLake Arts Gallery). Her curiosity, sense of play, and focus on communication are visible in both her art and her personal style.





giraffe print, 1/3 - 5" x 7", sold "I work hard and experiment a lot, and get such joy from my art. I am grateful to share my visions ... I want art, mine or someone else's, to evoke a feeling.





"I have no formula, and realism eludes me. A fresh perspective, an odd view, or a focus on shapes -- the Dutch have a saying that translates into “Do normal, it’s strange enough.”





"Whether creating or teaching, my art is a spiritual testimony where I find my truest self." -Elsa Bouman





Shoreline students' "Fiber Meetup" led by Bouman, Third Place Commons

She's also taught fiber and mixed media workshops for students of all ages (many through ShoreLake Arts), and led teacher training in art education. While no longer teaching regularly, Elsa still shares her collage techniques and other art with the community in free, hands-on workshops sponsored by the Gallery.



She's also taught fiber and mixed media workshops for students of all ages (many through ShoreLake Arts), and led teacher training in art education. While no longer teaching regularly, Elsa still shares her collage techniques and other art with the community in free, hands-on workshops sponsored by the Gallery.

In addition to the ShoreLake Arts Gallery, Elsa's work can be seen in exhibits throughout the region. "We're fortunate that Elsa chooses to show and sell her work with us."





Sheep, 11” x 11”, mixed media, available For images of Elsa's current work, visit her Instagram at



Sheep, 11" x 11", mixed media, available For images of Elsa's current work, visit her Instagram at elsa_bouman, and see her iconic concert posters on Wolfgang's.

The ShoreLake Arts Gallery, which sells work by more than 120 local artists each year, exists because of your support.









Give ART this year - visit the



Open ﻿Tuesday - Saturday from 12/26-12/30, 12 pm - 5 pm



Give ART this year - visit the ShoreLake Arts Gallery, located on the lower lobby of Town Center Lake Forest Park, intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE.

Open ﻿Tuesday - Saturday from 12/26-12/30, 12 pm - 5 pm

Your contributions help power the Gallery, the 6x6NW Art Exhibit & Sale, and other programs showcasing local artists like Elsa.

A full-time mixed-media artist living and teaching in Lake Forest Park since 2007, Elsa Bouman worked as a graphic designer in the music industry and taught folk art in the Bay Area for 30 years.