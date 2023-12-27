Shoreline Chamber of Commerce recognizes outgoing 2023 Board and welcomes new 2024 Board

Jack Malek - 2023 Shoreline Chamber of

Commerce President

Photo courtesy

Their tireless efforts and commitment have made a lasting impact, contributing to the growth and prosperity we have collectively enjoyed.





The 2024 Chamber Board held a planning session with our economic development and outreach partners on December 20, 2023.

(L-R) Secretary - Rose Werelus, Director - Teresa LaCroix, Director - Cindy St. Mary, Director - Erin Ison, Director - Kim Stege, City of Shoreline Economic Development Manager - Nate Daum, President Lara Grauer, Past President Jack Malek, Treasurer - Devin Walker, Vice President - Kevin Barrett, Outreach Consultant - Selamawit Habte, Director - Joseph Irons, Director - Lauren Hadley

Photo courtesy of Lara Grauer Photography

"We express our deepest gratitude to the outgoing 2023 Board for their outstanding contributions and extend a warm welcome to the incoming 2024 Board. Together, we will continue to build a thriving community that benefits us all," said Jack Malek, 2023 President of the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce.

The Shoreline Chamber of Commerce remains committed to promoting local businesses, fostering economic development, and creating a positive and supportive environment for our community. We look forward to a prosperous year ahead and the exciting opportunities that will unfold under the guidance of the 2024 Board.





Under the leadership of, the 2023 Board has played a pivotal role in fostering collaboration, supporting local businesses, and enhancing the overall economic landscape of our vibrant community.