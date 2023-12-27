Shoreline Chamber of Commerce recognizes outgoing 2023 Board and welcomes new 2024 Board
Wednesday, December 27, 2023
|Jack Malek - 2023 Shoreline Chamber of
Commerce President
Photo courtesy
Shoreline Chamber of Commerce
Under the leadership of Jack Malek, the 2023 Board has played a pivotal role in fostering collaboration, supporting local businesses, and enhancing the overall economic landscape of our vibrant community.
Their tireless efforts and commitment have made a lasting impact, contributing to the growth and prosperity we have collectively enjoyed.
As we bid farewell to the outgoing Board, we warmly welcome the incoming 2024 Board members who will continue the tradition of leadership and service to our community.
The Shoreline Chamber of Commerce looks forward to collaborating to further elevate our community and create opportunities for continued growth and success.
The Shoreline Chamber of Commerce remains committed to promoting local businesses, fostering economic development, and creating a positive and supportive environment for our community. We look forward to a prosperous year ahead and the exciting opportunities that will unfold under the guidance of the 2024 Board.
"We express our deepest gratitude to the outgoing 2023 Board for their outstanding contributions and extend a warm welcome to the incoming 2024 Board. Together, we will continue to build a thriving community that benefits us all," said Jack Malek, 2023 President of the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce.
