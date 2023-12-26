Kenmore considering amendment to tree codes to protect and preserve trees

At the November 20 and December 4, 2023 City Council meetings, public hearings were held regarding amendments to the tree code to further protect and preserve trees.

increased tree density requirements for new development,

a decrease in the yearly allowance for single-family tree removal,

new requirements to always require replacement for removed trees, and

the establishment of a tree fund for instances where replacement is infeasible.





After insightful public comments at both public hearings, the City Council directed staff to engage further with stakeholders and to consider their feedback in making revisions to the amendments.





City staff will return with fresh versions of the amendments early in 2024.





Kenmore Community members can provide additional feedback by emailing Garrett Oppenheim ( goppenheim@kenmorewa.gov ) before December 31.



