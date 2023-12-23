Shorecrest coaches name top athletes of Fall sports season

Quinn Whorley, Alan Bruns, Gus Hamilton

Photo courtesy Shorecrest Athletics

From Athletic Director Alan Bruns

At the Winter Pep Assembly on Tuesday we announced the top athletes of the Fall sports season. Varsity athletes from each Fall sport are nominated by their coaches and then all of the SC coaches vote to determine the two winners. Congratulations to these fantastic athletes!



Quinn Whorley (Junior, Girls Swim)

She was 1st Team All-League in each of her four events; set two school records - one in the 200 Medley relay with Owan, Miranda, and Aila (it was also District meet record) and the other in the 500 Freestyle, which was previously set in 1996; Qualified for State in all 4 of her events, and finished a team best 4th in the 500 - the best finish for SC swim since 2005



Gus Hamilton (Senior, Football)

Gus earned 1st team All-League honors as a tight end and was named as the 2023 Offensive MVP of the team; He had over 200 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns this season, was a key blocker offensively, a major piece of the defense as a safety, and also the punter and kicker for the team; he was described as the "pulse" of the team.





