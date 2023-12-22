Wally Webster to be featured speaker at tribute to Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on January 15, 2024

The event is produced in partnership with the Edmonds Waterfront Center and with major funding from the Hazel Miller Foundation. General Admission tickets are $15.



Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite



A Beloved Community – Morning Program for children and families will take place from 9:30am to 11:30am also on January 15th at the Edmonds Waterfront Center. Admission to the Morning Program is free and will feature local performers in addition to a variety of fun activities specially designed for children and families. The 2023 January morning event saw more than 750 participants.



Both Morning and Evening Programs are designed by the Edmonds, WA. non-profit LEVL team to inspire Dr. King’s vision of a Beloved Community – a local living environment free of hatred, injustice, and poverty.





Webster's personal story of “Reclaim the Dream” became embedded deep in his soul at a very young age.





“I was a nine-year-old boy in Alabama when Emmett Till was murdered in a racist attack August 1955 in Money, Mississippi. It shocked the nation and traumatized the community where I lived just 70 miles away,” the retired Bank of America executive said.





The longtime community activist and leader has since dedicated more than 40 years of his life elevating the quality of life of marginalized communities and building bridges between the 'haves' and 'have-nots.'





Webster, the 2023 recipient of the Snohomish County NAACP Carl Gipson Lifetime Achievement Award, currently serves on the Edmonds College Board of Trustees; the Lynnwood Public Facility District Board of Directors and a member of the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (SMART).





He is also a founding voice of ACCESS (Association of Collective Community Engagement for Safety and Security), a non-profit recently created to address some of the root causes of youth violence, as well as fill gaps in how it is handled.





For a sixth straight year, returning performances by Pacific Northwest renowned Gospel, R&B and Jazz vocalist Josephine Howell and her Band will be highlighted with a special performance of her favorite songs.





Robert Taylor Jr., an Edmonds author, mental health advocate and highly sought-after national speaker, will again serve as a co-host of the event. The Greater Everett MLK Celebration Ensemble also will be featured in the program with special opening and closing performances.





Donnie Griffin, LEVL’s Founder and President, calls this year’s event “an examination of hate versus love and how we are personally affected by both.