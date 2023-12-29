Shop with a cop: LFP police help ten local families have a happy Christmas

A recipient family poses with Chief Harden (left) and super-shopper Lieutenant Rhonda Lehman (right) Photo courtesy LFP Police Dept

The Lake Forest Park Police Department 2023 Shop With a Cop event took place last week at City Hall. The Lake Forest Park Police Department 2023 Shop With a Cop event took place last week at City Hall.





Sponsored by the Rotary Club of Lake Forest Park, and generous donations from individual citizens, this event brought holiday cheer to ten local students from three elementary schools.





Volunteers wrapped all the gifts

Photo courtesy LFP Police Dept

These Shop With a Cop recipients wrote a list of desired gifts, clothes, and toys for them and for their siblings. Lieutenant Rhonda Lehman selected and bought the gifts, and LFP Rotary volunteers and some of the LFP officers wrapped the toys and the clothes. These Shop With a Cop recipients wrote a list of desired gifts, clothes, and toys for them and for their siblings. Lieutenant Rhonda Lehman selected and bought the gifts, and LFP Rotary volunteers and some of the LFP officers wrapped the toys and the clothes.





Photo courtesy LFP Police Dept

On December 20th and 21st, 2023 the kids came to the LFP city hall with their families, enjoyed some delicious snacks and drinks, took pictures with the officers, and received the gifts. On December 20th and 21st, 2023 the kids came to the LFP city hall with their families, enjoyed some delicious snacks and drinks, took pictures with the officers, and received the gifts.





Pretty stickers are as special as wrapped gifts

Photo courtesy LFP Police Dept

Shop With a Cop is all about strengthening the relationship with the community, celebrating the holidays with our citizens, and assisting some families that may need some help. Shop With a Cop is all about strengthening the relationship with the community, celebrating the holidays with our citizens, and assisting some families that may need some help.





Photo courtesy LFP Police Dept

By participating in the program, children gain a positive experience with police officers and give them a different perspective on the role of police in our community. By participating in the program, children gain a positive experience with police officers and give them a different perspective on the role of police in our community.





Officers who volunteered for the event had a great time

Photo courtesy LFP Police Dept

A big “Thank You” goes to all the volunteers and the police officers who participated, and businesses like LFP Starbucks and LFP Albertsons, who made this event possible. A big “Thank You” goes to all the volunteers and the police officers who participated, and businesses like LFP Starbucks and LFP Albertsons, who made this event possible.





We can’t wait for the next year!!!





