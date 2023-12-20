Create driftwood sculptures at Senior Activity Center

Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Driftwood sculptors in class
Photo by Dana Theordorson

Driftwood Sculpture (No Registration Deadline. Drop-ins Welcome)

Photo by Dana Theordorson
Driftwood Sculpture artists try to bring out the design that is inherent in the wood rather than carving specific details or adding anything additional. 

This is where you can work to create beautiful sculptures while enjoying one another’s company during the creative process.

  • 2nd and 4th Tuesday - Time: 1:00pm–3:00pm
  • Member $6 per meeting
  • Non-member $9 per meeting
  • Instructor has basic tools available for $25
  • Class is Ongoing
  • Registration is Ongoing
Call the Senior Activity Center at 206-365-1536 for more information.

The Senior Activity Center is located in the southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus, facing NE 185th. 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155


