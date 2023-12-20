Create driftwood sculptures at Senior Activity Center
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
|Driftwood sculptors in class
Photo by Dana Theordorson
Driftwood Sculpture (No Registration Deadline. Drop-ins Welcome)
This is where you can work to create beautiful sculptures while enjoying one another’s company during the creative process.
- 2nd and 4th Tuesday - Time: 1:00pm–3:00pm
- Member $6 per meeting
- Non-member $9 per meeting
- Instructor has basic tools available for $25
- Class is Ongoing
- Registration is Ongoing
Call the Senior Activity Center at 206-365-1536 for more information.
The Senior Activity Center is located in the southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus, facing NE 185th. 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155
