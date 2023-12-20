Battalion Chief Andy Sawyer retires from Shoreline Fire after a 25 year career

Battalion Chief Andy Sawyer

Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire On December 19, 2023 Battalion Chief Andy Sawyer will work his last shift of an over 25-year career. On December 19, 2023 Battalion Chief Andy Sawyer will work his last shift of an over 25-year career.





Andy entered the fire service in 1995 as a firefighter with Mount Vernon Fire Department. In 1998, he was hired as a full-time firefighter with Shoreline Fire Department. Five years later, Andy was promoted to Fire Apparatus Technician (aka Driver/Engineer) and in 2013 to Lieutenant.





In 2019, Andy was promoted to Battalion Chief where he has proudly served for the last four years.





During his tenure, Andy has held a variety of roles including Technical Rescue Team Member, Training Officer, and Wildland Team Member.





BC Sawyer has performed professionally and passionately throughout his career. Thank you for your service to our residents and we wish you the best of luck with your retirement, BC Sawyer!





