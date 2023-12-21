Richmond Beach Congregational Church will offer two chances to celebrate Christmas Eve

Richmond Beach Congregational Church will offer two chances to celebrate Christmas Eve

  • 5pm - A Service for All Ages: A celebration with joyful Christmas carols, sacred story, contemporary words, and a family-friendly take on candlelight sharing. The service will be led with the help of RBCC youth and young adults.
  • 10pm - Candlelight Service: A service with scripture, carols, and candlelight, with guest musicians.

Richmond Beach Congregational Church is located at 1512 NW 195th St, Shoreline, WA 98177



