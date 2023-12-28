New calf in J Pod

Somewhere in Puget Sound

Photo credit Maya Sears NMFS Permit 27052.

The Center for Whale Research has received reports and photos from Puget Sound killer whale researchers Maya and Mark Sears of a new calf with J pod on December 26, 2023.





The calf was not with the pod in recent CWR encounters, or when Mark and Maya saw the whales on the 23rd, making this calf just a few days old.





The calf was primarily observed near adult female J40, who has not yet had a calf, as well as other J pod females. J40 seems to be the most likely mother, but we’ll try to confirm this in subsequent encounters.





The calf’s sex is unknown. We hope to see lots more of this calf in the coming weeks and months, and that both the calf and its mother will be able to thrive.





It is extremely important that boats stay far away from the new baby and the pod. At this time no one should be out on their boats to view this critically endangered pod at such a delicate time. The survival of this baby is what’s most important.







