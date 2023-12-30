Jobs: WSDOT Project Delivery Environmental Specialist (TPS3, In-Training)

In this position, you will be able to apply your current environmental policy and biology experience and training as well as develop both the breadth and depth of your professional knowledge through hands-on training and collaboration with WSDOT staff, Federal, State, and Local agencies, Tribal governments, and the public.The primary undertaking of this position will be the environmental representative on fish passage and habitat restoration projects, from early concepts through project completion and monitoring. Your involvement and initiative will support the natural ecology of our region and the livelihood of the public. With this in mind, WSDOT is searching for someone who wants to make a truly rewarding contribution. This is a unique hybrid role where you will spend about half your time as a biologist and the other half doing environmental documentation and permitting.