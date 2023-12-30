Bad weather always looks better when you’re outside
Saturday, December 30, 2023
During today’s grey rainy afternoon, I headed to see the storms blowing over Lake Washington.
Typical rain and clouds kept changing the view. I stayed longer to gather in the sights when I heard the screeching of a couple of eagles.
They were flying and hollering until they landed in the shoreline trees and proceeded with their mating ritual.
I could not get a photo because they were in that distant clump of trees.
But while I was waiting for them to maybe fly by… a subtle sunset showed up.
