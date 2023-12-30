Bad weather always looks better when you’re outside

Saturday, December 30, 2023

Rainy Lake Washington
Photo by Gordon Snyder
By Gordon Snyder

During today’s grey rainy afternoon, I headed to see the storms blowing over Lake Washington.

Typical rain and clouds kept changing the view. I stayed longer to gather in the sights when I heard the screeching of a couple of eagles.

Almost eagles
Photo by Gordon Snyder

Couple of eagles was literally correct. 

They were flying and hollering until they landed in the shoreline trees and proceeded with their mating ritual. 

I could not get a photo because they were in that distant clump of trees. 

But while I was waiting for them to maybe fly by… a subtle sunset showed up.


After deciding it was getting too dark to photo them, while leaving I saw this Rainbow to the east.

Bad weather always looks better when you’re outside. 


