Bad weather always looks better when you’re outside. 

During today’s grey rainy afternoon, I headed to see the storms blowing over Lake Washington.

Typical rain and clouds kept changing the view. I stayed longer to gather in the sights when I heard the screeching of a couple of eagles.





They were flying and hollering until they landed in the shoreline trees and proceeded with their mating ritual.





I could not get a photo because they were in that distant clump of trees.





But while I was waiting for them to maybe fly by… a subtle sunset showed up.