Truck snags electrical wires on Aurora, pulling down poles and lines

Monday, May 6, 2024

The red and green truck snagged a power line.
Photo by Bruce Miller

Traffic was at a total standstill on Aurora Sunday evening May 5, 2024, starting about 4:00pm when a truck with high load snagged lines while southbound on Aurora Ave N at about 141st St in North Seattle.

Photo by Bruce Miller

The lines pulled down four or five poles, both metal and wood. 

Aurora was shut down for hours.
Photo by Bruce Miller

The road was closed in both directions.

The truck that caught the wires
Photo by Bruce Miller

Amazingly, no one was injured but traffic was at a standstill for hours.

Just one of the poles that came down
Photo by Bruce Miller

It was quite a mess. Along three blocks of Aurora, poles were leaning, broken, touching the street, with wires blocking businesses and draped along the road


Seattle City Light was on scene at 10:30pm, replacing poles.


