Truck snags electrical wires on Aurora, pulling down poles and lines
Monday, May 6, 2024
|The red and green truck snagged a power line.
Photo by Bruce Miller
Traffic was at a total standstill on Aurora Sunday evening May 5, 2024, starting about 4:00pm when a truck with high load snagged lines while southbound on Aurora Ave N at about 141st St in North Seattle.
|The truck that caught the wires
Photo by Bruce Miller
Amazingly, no one was injured but traffic was at a standstill for hours.
|Just one of the poles that came down
Photo by Bruce Miller
It was quite a mess. Along three blocks of Aurora, poles were leaning, broken, touching the street, with wires blocking businesses and draped along the road
