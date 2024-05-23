Shoreline Fire pancake breakfast, safety fair and open house at Kenmore station June 1, 2024

Thursday, May 23, 2024

Shoreline Fire will hold an open house, safety fair, and pancake breakfast at the Kenmore station on June 1, 2024 from 9am - 12pm - (free pancake breakfast (9 to 11) - all free.

There will also be challenge courses for kids, an opportunity to tour the fire engine, aid car and rescue truck and live firefighter demonstrations.

The safety fair will include King County Library, The City of Kenmore, Lake Forest Park PD, Northshore Utility District, Certified Car Seat Technicians and additional exhibitors with valuable health and safety information.

Station 51 is located at 7220 NE 181st St, Kenmore


