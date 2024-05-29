Opening Friday: Move Over Mrs. Markham at The Phoenix Theatre in Edmonds





"Reluctantly, Philip agrees to let Henry borrow his apartment for the evening to "entertain" his latest girlfriend. At the same time, Joanna Markham is persuaded by Linda Lodge to let her borrow the apartment, so she can entertain her lover.





"What nobody knows is that the interior designer who had been decorating the apartment for the past three months has decided that this was the night he and the au pair girl would try out the new round bed! When all three sets of people converge on the apartment, expecting to find it empty, chaos and confusion ensue."