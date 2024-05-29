Opening Friday: Move Over Mrs. Markham at The Phoenix Theatre in Edmonds
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
This funny and fast-paced bedroom farce is super fun for everyone over the age of about 12 or 13. Cheeky and cute, with some saucy innuendo but no nudity.
"Move Over Mrs. Markham is set in a very elegant top floor London flat, belonging to Philip and Joanna Markham. The flat has been under renovation, and thus has been largely empty. Philip is a straight-laced publisher of children's books, and he shares an office with his partner, Henry Lodge, on the ground floor."Reluctantly, Philip agrees to let Henry borrow his apartment for the evening to "entertain" his latest girlfriend. At the same time, Joanna Markham is persuaded by Linda Lodge to let her borrow the apartment, so she can entertain her lover."What nobody knows is that the interior designer who had been decorating the apartment for the past three months has decided that this was the night he and the au pair girl would try out the new round bed! When all three sets of people converge on the apartment, expecting to find it empty, chaos and confusion ensue."
May 31-June 23, 2024
- Adults 54 & under $25
- Seniors/Students/Military $20
Produced with permission of Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French Inc
The Phoenix Theatre is located in Firdale Village near Shoreline at 9673 Firdale Ave, Edmonds, Wa 98020 in the middle of the second floor in the rear building. Free parking.
If audiences have questions ahead of the show just give us a ring 206-533-2000 or send us an email Phoenixtheatreinfo@gmail.com
