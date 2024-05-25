Rob Oxford: "Oh Thank Heaven"

Rob Oxford (not Hulk Hogan) and his bandmates in Whiskey River Skynyrd Tribute.

I was in line at my local convenience store this afternoon and started to feel the presence of someone standing rather closely behind me.Maybe just a little too close.As uncomfortable as it was, I didn’t feel the need to acknowledge the situation. I was only there for a “Bellywash”, a soda pop as my Brother Stan would call them and there were only two customers in front of me, so I knew my time in line would be brief.Nor was there any reason to exchange pleasantries with anyone. Yes, you grew up in Texas where everyone waves and says Hi to everyone else, but just sit this one out. Keep your head down, your mouth closed and you’ll be out of here and on your way home in no time.This is not the time to be an extrovert. It’s Memorial Day Friday and you’ve got places to be. I wish I’d remembered my earbuds. You can always pretend not to hear while wearing your earbuds.As the line started to move, I heard someone talking but wasn’t sure exactly where it was coming from? Turning around, the young man behind me asked if what I was holding was “the only thing you’re gonna get?” Puzzled, I answered that indeed it was.At first I thought he may have been in a hurry and wanted to jump the line, to which I would have been amenable. But I had a single item and he was holding nothing?He appeared to be in his mid 20’s, but sadly looked much, much older. I would soon find out why.Still contemplating as to why he would ask if I was only purchasing the Bellywash, he then said, “my sponsor wants me to do one nice thing for one person every day, and I’d like to buy that for you…and because you look like Hulk Hogan.” (Certainly not the first time I’ve heard that one)Chuckling and now even more unsure as to whether or not I was being “played”, I again politely said no thank you.But then it hit me, Was I preventing someone from fulfilling a commitment to their sobriety?He mentioned once again that I looked like Hulk Hogan to which I responded, “It’s my biceps and pectorals right?”Both of us laughed and he asked if I was sure he couldn’t pay for my item? Had it not been an overpriced soft drink, packed with caffeine and sugar, certain to keep me up long after my bedtime and cause cavities at $2.49 a bottle, I might have said yes.Instead, I gave my new acquaintance a fist bump and asked him how long he’d been sober?“May 8th of this month.”…16 days!His smile upon reporting this amazing accomplishment to me was beyond description. Although I could see his teeth were in desperate need of care, he had no problem showing them all to me with his ear-to-ear grin. He was 16 days sober and he was very proud.After exchanging another fist bump and hug, I explained to my new friend that by merely asking to purchase my item, by making that attempt, I felt he had fulfilled his commitment to his program. He looked at me intently and I felt that in my words, he found comfort.I’m certainly not qualified to give substance abuse counseling and I'm not Hulk Hogan, but thankfully I'm able to have compassion and empathy for those struggling with addiction. I also know that $2.49 is way too much to pay for a soft drink.I wish for my new friend continued and long-lasting success on his road to recovery.If you or someone you know has an addiction problem? Please find valuable assistance in this guide to addiction services in the Shoreline area.