My confusing Rhododendron

April 14, 2024

Photo by Paul D. Hill

Some of you may recall the photo I posted last November 2023 when my pink rhody suddenly burst into full bloom. This was something it had not done for four years. I remembered that it bloomed either before or after the other rhodys in the neighborhood, but not which or when. Some of you may recall the photo I posted last November 2023 when my pink rhody suddenly burst into full bloom. This was something it had not done for four years. I remembered that it bloomed either before or after the other rhodys in the neighborhood, but not which or when.





And I didn't remember it doing a solo act just after Halloween.





November 20, 2023

Photo by Paul D. Hill

So imagine my surprise when it did it again, but this time in April 2024. It was once again doing a solo act. All the blossoms were done before the other rhodys even started to think about blooming.





I guess it was trying to make up for lost years.





--Diane Hettrick







