My confusing Rhododendron
Sunday, May 19, 2024
|April 14, 2024
Photo by Paul D. Hill
Some of you may recall the photo I posted last November 2023 when my pink rhody suddenly burst into full bloom. This was something it had not done for four years. I remembered that it bloomed either before or after the other rhodys in the neighborhood, but not which or when.
And I didn't remember it doing a solo act just after Halloween.
|November 20, 2023
Photo by Paul D. Hill
So imagine my surprise when it did it again, but this time in April 2024. It was once again doing a solo act. All the blossoms were done before the other rhodys even started to think about blooming.
I guess it was trying to make up for lost years.
--Diane Hettrick
0 comments:
Post a Comment