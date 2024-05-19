Robbery suspect arrested within walking distance of police station

On Monday May 13, 2024, at about 3:30pm, Shoreline Police Officers responded to a Bank Robbery at the Key Bank in the 17500 block of Aurora Ave N, conveniently located just a few feet away from the Shoreline Police Station.





The suspect demanded money before making a swift exit from the bank.



Witnesses observed the suspect heading eastbound on N 175th. Upon receiving this vital information, our eco-conscious Captain and Detectives quickly walked over to the area and conducted a thorough search, including the stores.





Simultaneously, another detective maintained visual from the precinct. With remarkable coordination and efficiency, the suspect, who is responsible for many other robberies in Seattle, was detained without incident at the Trader Joe’s across the street.



The suspect was taken to the King County Jail awaiting multiple Bank Robbery charges.





We take pride in the men and women of the Shoreline Police Department for their professionalism, teamwork, quick response, and….commitment to zero emissions





--Shoreline Police







