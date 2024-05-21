No easy solution to Shoreline’s 175th problems
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
|More than fifty activists with Save Shoreline Trees and Tree Action Seattle rallied on 175th against the city’s plan to expand sidewalks and add bike lanes that could remove more than 274 trees
Photo by Oliver Moffat
By Oliver Moffat
175th is a problem with no easy solutions. Traffic jams and crashes are back to pre-pandemic levels and an earthquake could send the road into Ronald Bog. Metro’s new 333 bus is coming soon to the road. The city wants people to walk and bike more but pedestrians (including students) must brave crossing up to seven lanes of traffic.
Activists want the city to narrow sidewalks to save trees and businesses have fought road diets in the past. Whatever happens, everyone in the region will be impacted for decades to come.
On Sunday, May 19, 2024 more than fifty activists with Save Shoreline Trees and Tree Action Seattle turned out for a rally on 175th to protest the City's plan to widen 175th between Aurora and I-5 to make room for pedestrians and bicyclists which could cost over $88 million and require chopping down 274 trees.
With traffic jammed (as usual) on 175th street, passing drivers honked enthusiastically, showing their support for the activists’ calls to save trees by narrowing the proposed sidewalks.
Shoreline city council member Keith Scully even stopped by to show his support.
Flyers distributed by Save Shoreline Trees called on the city to reduce sidewalks to 7 feet or less and said 13 foot sidewalks are unnecessary. The group said they don’t want 175th to be “devastated” like 145th where the city removed more than 300 trees to make way for sidewalks and roundabouts to support the light rail station opening later this year.
Plagued by traffic jams, N 175th Street between I-5 and Aurora is Shoreline’s busiest city street with more than 20,000 vehicle trips per day. It’s also one of the city’s most dangerous roads. According to data from the Washington State Patrol, collisions on N 175th Street have roared back to pre-pandemic levels: in 2019 there were 77 crashes; in 2023 there were 76.
Starting in 2019, the city collected feedback from over 1,500 residents to list their top priorities for 175th street: pedestrian walkability, solving traffic jams, and improving safety were the top three priorities.
The city’s Climate Action Plan says vehicles are the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in Shoreline and sets a goal to get more people to ride busses and bikes. Shoreline’s Complete Streets policy requires road projects to be designed for the safe and convenient access of all users including pedestrians, bicyclists and transit users; not just motorists.
On the other side of town, the city’s Transportation Improvement Plan calls for a road diet on the east side of I-5 that (instead of expanding the width of the road) would shrink NE 175th St from four lanes to three while adding bike lanes.
That plan would cost about $2.3 million without removing trees. Although the U.S. Department of Transportation says road diets improve safety and calm traffic, twenty years ago the city council rolled back a plan to put 15th Ave NE in the North City business district on a road diet after push back from businesses.
On May 20, the city council was scheduled to vote on adoption of the Transportation Improvement Plan. And the council was scheduled to discuss a plan to roll out Scooter and Bike Sharing in the city. The Natural Environment and Transportation sections of the Comprehensive Plan were also on the agenda.
At the June 3rd city council meeting, the 175th street project will be back on the agenda for discussion and council members Eben Pobee and Annette Ademasu are hosting a presentation from Save Shoreline Trees.
On June 10, the much anticipated (and overdue) Annual Traffic Report will be reviewed by the city council and Traffic Enforcement Cameras will be discussed. The council will vote on whether to add Scooters and Bicycle Sharing to Shoreline’s roads.
On June 24, before the council adjourns for their summer vacation, the Commute Trip Reduction Plan will be reviewed.
|An arial photo shows the 75 foot crosswalk at the intersection of Meridian and 175th where pedestrians must brave five lanes of car traffic in all directions
Trees increase walkability by providing shade and mitigate urban heat islands caused by large expanses of pavement, according Sandy Shettler from Tree Action Seattle. “Walkability includes shade. These are the public’s trees and they should be saved for the good of public health” she said while waving to passing cars.
|A map from the Washington State Patrol Collision Analysis Tool shows the locations of ten years of crashes along 175th between Aurora and I-5
Although the city didn’t ask specifically about tree preservation, “landscaping character” was rated at the bottom of the wishlist just above bike lanes by Shoreline residents.
To address traffic jams, the city won’t be able to make the road much wider - it’s already a five-lane road and is over 75 feet wide. It narrows to four lanes at Wallingford where it squeezes between rock retaining walls and spreads out to seven lanes at Aurora. Because of the phenomenon known as Induced Demand, adding more lanes probably wouldn’t help.
But traffic jams are just the start of the problems. When the city started designing the project, they discovered an earthquake could cause 175th to “slip and slide” into nearby Ronald Bog and received an $8 million grant from FEMA to rebuild the road.
Flyers distributed by Save Shoreline Tree called 175th “a primary access route to I-5 and a truck route” and said because there was no light rail station, wider sidewalks weren’t necessary. But later this year, Metro’s new route 333 will provide frequent, cross-town bus service along 175th street, increasing pedestrian traffic on the road.
The city’s Transportation Element Bicycle Plan, adopted by the city council in 2022, promises bike lanes on 175th street that would be safe enough for children to ride on.
Parents and students, who must brave five lanes of car traffic to get to Meridian Park elementary, want the city council to do something about traffic safety on 175th. Between I-5 and Aurora there are only seven crosswalks and the road can be up to 90 feet wide.
At the rally, Susanne Tsoming, co-chair of Save Shoreline Trees, when asked about the city’s plan said, “It’s a major arterial and not made for strolling… I think it’s insane to ride a bike on this road with cars.”
|The location of trees to be removed to make way for sidewalks and a bike lane near Meridian Park elementary are shown on a map from the arborist report
|A table shows the number of car lanes and widths of the seven crosswalks pedestrians must brave while crossing 175th street between Aurora and I-5.
