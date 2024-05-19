CPR/First Aid certification w/WestCoast Training



The purpose of the CPR and First Aid training program is for participants to gain or improve knowledge and skill proficiency in First Aid, CPR, and AED skills.





We will learn how to help adult, child, and infant patients in emergency situations, including injuries and medical emergencies.





This hybrid course is provided in partnership with Shoreline Community College, WestCoast CPR Training and the Health and Safety Institute.



Participants will learn CPR and First Aid initially with a comprehensive 4 hour online training course.





Once registered, you will be sent the instructions to log in to take the 4 hour online training before the in-person training.





The training will conclude with a fun and interactive hands-on practice class at Shoreline Community College. The in-person portion will provide the opportunity to practice adult, child, and infant CPR, AED, and some basic first aid skills.





Upon successfully completing this course, participants will receive an adult, child, and infant CPR/AED. First Aid certification card valid for 2 years. Join us and learn the confidence and skills necessary to save lives! For 16+ students and adults of all ages.



In person Wednesday May 29, 2024, 6-8pm









Fee for class and certification $109











