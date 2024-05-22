Third Place Commons announces next Executive Director: Silje Sodal

Silje Sodal The The Third Place Commons Board of Directors is pleased to announce that Silje Sodal will be joining the organization as its new Executive Director beginning July 1, 2024.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Silje as our next Executive Director,” notes Aaron Stadler, Chair of the Third Place Commons Board of Directors.

“Even in a pool of outstanding candidates, it was clear that her extraordinary talents, experience, and long history of service to Third Place Commons have positioned her to be tremendously successful in this new role.”





She has provided strategic oversight to bring additional focus and funding into North King County and coordinated cross-sector collaboration between human services providers, city staff, elected city and county leaders, faith organizations, school districts and community advocates in Lake Forest Park, Shoreline, Kenmore, Bothell, and Woodinville.



Silje has been deeply involved in our local schools for nearly 20 years, from co-op preschool leadership and Shoreline PTA Council to Regional Director with Washington State PTA.





In the early days of the pandemic, she helped lead the PTA in providing food distribution programs, and coordinated weekly coordination between area cities, organizations and community members that procured over $90,000 in food and gas cards for over 300 families.





She has served on multiple District committees and bond/levy campaigns, the Shoreline Public Schools Foundation, and she co-founded the Pack the Park Family Fun Run for Friday Food Packs with other local PTA leaders in 2016.



As a resident of Lake Forest Park, she is a member of the LFP Rotary Club, a Civil Service Commissioner, and a longtime member of the Third Place Commons Board of Directors. She is excited for the opportunity to continue building Third Place Commons into a regional hub for events, information, entertainment, and community engagement.





She firmly believes that when we build ‘real community in real space’ – Third Place Commons’ mission – we build healthier, stronger communities.

Silje will be working closely with departing Executive Director Amy Whittenburg in the coming weeks to ensure a successful transition for the organization, and she looks forward to connecting with community partners old and new during this time.

Third Place Commons is a community-supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, which has been fostering real community in real space for over twenty years through the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market and hundreds of free public events each year. Third Place Commons is located at 17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, Washington 98155. Learn more at ThirdPlaceCommons.org

Silje has an extensive background in nonprofit leadership and organizational management, as well as a wealth of experience in community engagement and event planning. She has a deep passion for building and connecting communities and has been a recognized local and regional leader through both her professional and volunteer service.Currently, Silje serves as the Executive Director of the North Urban Human Services Alliance (NUHSA), where she has overseen its expansion to become a regional leader in human services advocacy and support, partnering with area organizations and cities to address issues of affordable housing, shelter, homelessness, food insecurity and behavioral health.