58 years of parallel parking

Sunday, May 26, 2024

Guides to help new drivers learn how to parallel park

Story and photo by Don Warrick

These parallel parking guides have been in the Shoreline Stadium parking lot forever! They helped me learn to parallel park back in 1966!  

It surprises and is actually pleasing to me that they have stood there over the years amidst all the other changes that have occurred.

I guess there's a chance that someone replaced them at some point, but, even then, they're still there and I still occasionally see drivers practicing their parallel parking.

I wonder if any other Shoreline Area News readers recognize and remember these!


