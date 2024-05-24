Flags at half-staff Monday May 27, 2024 for Memorial Day



Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.



Please email





Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.Please email FlagRequests@gov.wa.gov if you have any questions about this flag lowering.

This federal holiday is in remembrance of those who lost their lives while serving in the country’s armed forces.Governor Inslee has no objection to agencies lowering the flags at the close of business on Friday, May 24, 2024. Flags should remain at half-staff until noon on Monday, May 27, 2024, or first thing Tuesday morning, May 28, 2024.