Big Chicken’s Shoreline debut marks a full starting lineup in Washington for Shaquille O’Neal-owned brand

Establishing a stronghold of chicken enthusiasts that spans from Northern Snohomish County to Pierce County, Shaquille O’Neal-founded Big Chicken is set to open its sixth Seattle Metro location in the Shoreline Place shopping center, near the intersection of 155th and Westminster Way ( 15515 Westminster Way N).









“Lorri and I have decades of experience operating restaurants across the Pacific Northwest, particularly in the Puget Sound region where we live and have established our own concept, Blazing Onion Handcrafted Burgers. "Shoreline is a fabulous area and we’re confident that Big Chicken will bring a new level of BIG fun to the scene in addition to delicious chicken sandwiches, hand-crafted shakes and more,” said David. “We’re excited to kick off this new restaurant with a grand opening on May 31 and to continue bringing new locations to our communities.”

Together, the husband-and-wife duo have owned and operated restaurants for more than 25 years in the Seattle area and have played an instrumental role in piloting new technologies for the emerging chicken chain. Guests who visit Big Chicken in Shoreline will be the first to take advantage of new kiosk ordering options for added speed and convenience.



Offerings at the Shoreline location will include The Original Big Chicken sandwich (Big Chicken Sauce and pickles), Uncle Jerome's Nashville Hot (Nashville Hot Chicken, lettuce, mayo and pickles), and The Ultimate (mac & cheese, crispy fried onions and roasted garlic BBQ aioli), along with the crispy crinkle cut fries and delicious ice cream milkshakes.



To learn more about Big Flavor. Big Food. Big Fun. in Shoreline, visit the Big Chicken website





About Big Chicken



Founded in 2018, Big Chicken is backed by a dream team of partners; JRS Hospitality, an accomplished Las Vegas-based ownership group; Authentic Brands Group, a multinational, multi-billion-dollar brand development, marketing and entertainment company; and Hall of Fame basketball star Shaquille O'Neal.





Big Chicken fuses O’Neal’s home-cooked childhood favorites with today’s trending flavors. From crispy chicken sandwiches and tenders to Cheez-It® crusted mac n’ cheese and hand-crafted ice cream shakes, each menu item tells a story all while offering guests an inside look into the life and personality of Shaquille O’Neal.









The star-powered chicken concept began its BIG takeover of Greater Seattle’s dining scene with the opening of its Renton location in 2022, quickly adding locations in Mukilteo, Microsoft Campus in Renton, Tacoma and at the Climate Pledge Arena in the heart of downtown to its all-star line-up of restaurants.Residents of Shoreline and surrounding areas are invited to their grand opening on FridayThis opening will be the fourth in the Northern Seattle Suburbs for hometown heroes and accomplished entrepreneurs, David and Lorri Jones, who were recently recognized as Franchisees of the Year by the International Franchise Association.