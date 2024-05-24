Close to home: Two arrested in South County drug bust

K9 Officer Quinn with 5-21-2024 drug haul

On May 21, 2024 Burien and Precinct 4 Special Emphasis Team (SET) detectives arrested two individuals who were distributing narcotics in Burien, near City Hall and the District Court Parking lot. On May 21, 2024 Burien and Precinct 4 Special Emphasis Team (SET) detectives arrested two individuals who were distributing narcotics in Burien, near City Hall and the District Court Parking lot.

Our investigation revealed this organization was regularly delivering narcotics across King County, including White Center, Shoreline, and SeaTac.



Search warrants were served in Edmonds, at a residence next to Maplewood Middle School, and in Lynnwood.







Meth – 15.65 pounds

Heroin - 1.07 pounds

Cocaine – 2.22 pounds

Fentanyl Powder – 3.33 pounds

M/30 Fentanyl pills – 59,001

Fraudulent Xanax bars – 795

$60,705 in drug proceeds seized Two were booked on narcotics related chargers. The estimated street value of the narcotics recovered was $600,000. The results from this operation are as follows:Two were booked on narcotics related chargers. The estimated street value of the narcotics recovered was $600,000.



We are incredibly proud of our deputies and detectives serving Burien and Precinct 4 who are working tirelessly to remove narcotics from our neighborhoods and the surrounding community.





Their dedicated efforts are crucial in combating the deadly impact of drugs and enhancing safety within our communities.







