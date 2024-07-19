Letters to the Editor: Orange ribbons are gone from trees on 175th

Photo by Kean Engle To The Editor: To The Editor:





Forty-eight of those trees are on private land, so those trees were not tied unless with permission.



Similar, but yellow, ribbons indicated trees that the City would try to save, but that might be too impacted to make their survival possible.



We removed our signs after the June 3rd City Council meeting where these issues were discussed, since the signs were in the way of maintenance workers, but the City said we could leave the ribbons.



Ribbons are expensive, but worth it to us to help folks visualize what “cutting down 274 trees” really means), and to better understand the impact that this will have on shade, temperature control, pollution control, our water table, and surface water management.



Save Shoreline Trees is a local non-profit hoping to protect our mature trees which provide so many benefits to us all. Of course we are also for safe sidewalks and bike lanes for everyone, young and old, and we agree with the goal of getting people out of their cars and walking, riding, rolling as much as possible instead. .



Save Shoreline Trees is not about saving EVERY tree; that’s not practical or even desirable, but we also are convinced that this community does not need 13 foot sidewalks (as planned for 175th), nor should bikers go up and down a major and dangerously busy hilly street when alternatives pathways to the north are readily available at less cost and at a significant increase of safety for both bikers and walkers. If the City incorporated these sensible changes to their current plan, many of those big trees could be saved.



Sometime last Friday, July 12th, every ribbon tied around every tree on 175th St disappeared, including the ones that we had to scramble up the rockeries to tie. Vanished.



I would like folks to know that the City of Shoreline has assured us that they, like us, have no idea who took the trouble and considerable time to remove every ribbon without a trace.



In fact, the City took the time to check with all relevant Departments to make sure that they were not involved, which we appreciate.



If any one has any idea who did remove those ribbons on 175th trees, and why, we would love to know.



Thank you,



Trish Woollcott

Shoreline









