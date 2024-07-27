Jobs: WSDOT Communications Consultant 4

Saturday, July 27, 2024

WSDOT
Communications Consultant 4
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$64,474 – $86,637 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Communications Consultant 4 to create, lead, and manage communications campaigns with minimal supervision. This role involves serving as an on-call agency spokesperson 24/7, responding to inquiries from community groups, reporters, and stakeholders. 

The consultant will coordinate messaging for internal and external audiences and prepare WSDOT staff for interviews and speaking engagements. Key responsibilities include maintaining public confidence and contributing to the successful delivery of the Northwest region design and construction program, ensuring effective and creative communication.

Job description and application


