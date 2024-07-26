Chinese summer camp for for 9 to 15-year-olds

The Chinese Summer Program is suitable for 9 to 15-year-olds at a beginner's level, with limited or no Chinese language experience.

The summer program provides a structured framework around key Chinese locations, supported by accompanying videos. It serves as a stimulating starting point for exploring Chinese history and culture.





The instructor will pack every day with language content and classroom games. It's a chance for young learners to have a taste of the Chinese culture and learn primary Mandarin.









The class is part of the continuing education program at Shoreline Community College and will be held on campus at 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133. The content of this program is aligned to the requirements for the Youth Chinese Test (YCT) Level One.





The four-session camp will be held 7/29/2024 - 8/1/2024 from 1:00pm - 4:00pm: M Tu W Th











