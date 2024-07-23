Blood drive at Scottish Rite Center in Shoreline

Tuesday, July 23, 2024

A new venue for American Red Cross Blood Drive, Seattle Scottish Rite Center, 1207 N 152nd St. Shoreline, WA 98133, will host a blood drive Monday, July 29, 2024 from 9:00am - 2:30pm. 

You can sign-up for this and future blood drives at the Scottish Rite Center (Monday September 30 and Monday December 2 at 9am) using the "Shoreline" sponsor code here 

Blood supplies are critically low especially now as people are taking their summer vacations. Consider making a reservation for a blood donation before or when you return from vacation. 


