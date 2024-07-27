UW Med: Emergency Medicine legend Dr. Michael Copass passes away

Dr. Michael K. Copass

Pioneer in emergency medicine





We are deeply saddened to announce the passing yesterday, July 26, of Dr. Michael K. Copass, a pioneer in emergency medicine and a cherished member of our community.





Dr. Copass, 86, dedicated his career to saving lives and advancing the field of emergency medical care, leaving an indelible mark on all who had the privilege of working with him.



Dr. Copass' illustrious career began after graduating from Stanford University and receiving his M.D. from Northwestern University in 1964.





He served in the U.S. Army Medical Corps as a Major from 1965 where he was awarded an Army Commendation Medal for his outstanding service.









“Dr. Michael Copass was a visionary leader who revolutionized the field of emergency medical care," said Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell. "His innovative work to strengthen the Medic One program, a partnership between the Seattle Fire Department and medical providers, has become a national model for excellence in pre-hospital care, saving countless lives. He is a true hero and made an indelible impact on our city. My thoughts are with his family.”

"Renowned for his contributions to pre-hospital emergency care, Dr. Copass was instrumental in elevating Seattle's Medic One program," said Dr. Michael Sayre, medical director of Medic One and an Emergency Services provider at Harborview Medical Center. He started his career at the University of Washington School of Medicine in 1969 as a neurology resident, and he went on to hold various prestigious positions, including Director of Emergency Services at Harborview Medical Center from 1973 to 2008 and Medical Director of Airlift Northwest from 1982 to 2008.









In 1975, he became the Director of the Harborview Medical Center's Paramedic Training Program. In this role, he shaped the careers of countless paramedics and established one of the most rigorous and respected training programs in the nation.





“Dr. Copass originated a set of ideals that still defines to this day the gold standard for pre-hospital care. All of us at Seattle Fire are thinking of the Copass family,” said Harold D. Scoggins, Fire Chief of the Seattle Fire Department.

Airlift Northwest

Photo by Jan Hansen In 1982, he founded Airlift Northwest, inspired by a critical incident in Sitka, Alaska, where he struggled to secure timely air transport for a severely burned child. His relentless dedication and innovative approach expanded the program's scope to include not only cardiac care but also trauma, obstetrics, pediatric care, and more. He also served as the Seattle Fire Department Medical Director, further solidifying his influence in emergency medical services.

To prevent such tragedies in the future, Airlift Northwest provides immediate and efficient air medical trauma care and transport.





"For everyone in the world of Medic One, Dr. Michael Copass holds a profoundly deep and unique place in our hearts," said Michele L. Plorde, Director, Emergency Medical Services, Public Health Seattle & King County. "He not only had the vision to build a world-class paramedic program, but fought every day to make it available to everyone King County, and beyond. I’m forever grateful to have had the opportunity to work with Dr. Copass and witness the unparalleled level of care and attention he provided his patients, his students, and his community."

from 1978 to 2013, including a term as president from 2005 to 2008. During his time on the board, he was instrumental in securing critical funding for research and development of lifesaving innovations and in providing scholarships for smaller communities to send their personnel to the paramedic training program. His forward-thinking approach ensured that even the most remote areas had access to top-tier emergency medical training.



"Copass was a beacon of excellence, setting high standards for himself and those around him,” said Dr. Tim Dellitt, CEO of UW Medicine and Dean of the UW School of Medicine.

"Few individuals have had such a profound impact on the communities they served as he pioneered life-saving pre-hospital care and ensured Harborview was ready to provide the highest quality care for the most vulnerable and most critically ill when they arrived at the hospital.





"Michael Copass was a great pioneer for trauma care at Harborview and a passionate advocate for our mission to serve the community,” said Sommer Kleweno Walley, Harborview CEO, “He was dedicated to making sure that people from all walks of life were treated with compassion and received the highest quality of care.”

“Dr. Michael K. Copass touched so many lives and played a pivotal role in advancing EMS for our region and beyond,” said Kim Duncan Martin, Medic One Foundation Executive Director. “His leadership and vision profoundly influenced the work of the Medic One Foundation, instilling the values of excellence, humility, and service. He will be dearly missed."



Dr. Copass’ legacy will live on through the countless lives he saved, the paramedics he trained, and the community he served. His dedication to improving emergency medical care has left an enduring impact that will continue to benefit generations to come.



"Dr. Copass was one of EMS's great giants. He will always be remembered for his leadership and exceptionally high standards," said Dr. Mickey Eisenberg, Director of Medical Quality Improvement, King County Emergency Medical Services.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Lucy, children Catharine, Michael and Cloantha, emergency medical services community, and colleagues during this difficult time. Dr. Michael K. Copass will be profoundly missed, and his spirit and contributions will never be forgotten





From UW Medicine