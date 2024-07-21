Ben Borgida finishes in third place in the Washington State Men's Amateur Golf Championship
Sunday, July 21, 2024
|Photo courtesy Washington State University
Over the course of the three-day tournament the Wazzu product shot 10-under. Borgida shot back-to-back 69s over the first two days and saw his lowest round of the tournament the final day, firing a 68 with six birdies.
The redshirt sophomore finished his first season seeing action with a round under par in the Cougars final tournament win at the 2024 National Golf Invitational, and the rising sophomore continues to build off that going into next season.
"Overall, I feel great about my performance. I was able to use what I had to my advantage and made sure to stick to my game," Borgida explained post round.
The redshirt sophomore finished his first season seeing action with a round under par in the Cougars final tournament win at the 2024 National Golf Invitational, and the rising sophomore continues to build off that going into next season.
"This finish gives me a lot of confidence leading into the season because I know my B-game is good enough to compete with the best amateurs in the state," Borgida added. "I'm going to continue to be grateful that I have the opportunity to play in the summer and get ready for my next season for the Cougs."
--Hayden Wysup (WSU Athletic Communications)
0 comments:
Post a Comment