Ben Borgida finishes in third place in the Washington State Men's Amateur Golf Championship

"Overall, I feel great about my performance. I was able to use what I had to my advantage and made sure to stick to my game," Borgida explained post round.

"This finish gives me a lot of confidence leading into the season because I know my B-game is good enough to compete with the best amateurs in the state," Borgida added. "I'm going to continue to be grateful that I have the opportunity to play in the summer and get ready for my next season for the Cougs."

Over the course of the three-day tournament the Wazzu product shot 10-under. Borgida shot back-to-back 69s over the first two days and saw his lowest round of the tournament the final day, firing a 68 with six birdies.The redshirt sophomore finished his first season seeing action with a round under par in the Cougars final tournament win at the 2024 National Golf Invitational, and the rising sophomore continues to build off that going into next season.