Ben Borgida finishes in third place in the Washington State Men's Amateur Golf Championship

Sunday, July 21, 2024

Photo courtesy Washington State University
Amid the offseason for the Washington State men's golf team, redshirt sophomore and 2022 Shorewood graduate Ben Borgida made a splash, finishing third place in the Washington State Men's Amateur Championship at The Links at Moses Pointe, in Moses Lake, Washington.

Over the course of the three-day tournament the Wazzu product shot 10-under. Borgida shot back-to-back 69s over the first two days and saw his lowest round of the tournament the final day, firing a 68 with six birdies.

"Overall, I feel great about my performance. I was able to use what I had to my advantage and made sure to stick to my game," Borgida explained post round.

The redshirt sophomore finished his first season seeing action with a round under par in the Cougars final tournament win at the 2024 National Golf Invitational, and the rising sophomore continues to build off that going into next season.

"This finish gives me a lot of confidence leading into the season because I know my B-game is good enough to compete with the best amateurs in the state," Borgida added. "I'm going to continue to be grateful that I have the opportunity to play in the summer and get ready for my next season for the Cougs."
 
--Hayden Wysup (WSU Athletic Communications)


Posted by DKH at 3:30 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  