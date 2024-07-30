Climate Resistant Garden coming to Kruckeberg





They have received $5,000 to proceed with the installation of a Climate Resilience Garden filled with drought-tolerant plants suited to our region's shifting climate.Plants and interpretive signs will be installed this fall and prep work is underway.This project is an inspiring collective effort from Board Members Julia Cox and Heidi Loewen, Vicki Demetre and members of the Garden Committee, volunteer grant writers Kathryn Walsh-Clark and Kim Turner, and others.