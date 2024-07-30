Jobs: Phoenix Theatre Stage Manager AND a Costumer

The Phoenix Theatre in Firdale Village is looking for a Stage Manager AND a Costumer for our Fall show Tartuffe: Born Again!

The show opens in October with rehearsals and fittings taking place end of Aug/Sept. 

These are paid positions with Stage Managers earning $300 and Costumers earning between $350-700 (depending on where the costumes come from).

Want to know more? Email director Eric Lewis at lewiseric559@gmail.com

Photo by Jim Sipes from our production of Clue: On Stage featuring Melanie Calderwood, Jag, Renée Gilbert, James Lynch and Talena Laine


