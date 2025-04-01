Nationwide protests Saturday - local gathering at 205th and Aurora

Tuesday, April 1, 2025

 
If we do not speak out, no one will hear us.

Next Saturday, April 5, 2025 there will be a nation-wide, nonviolent protest to allow all citizens to express their concerns with our current government.

A local protest is scheduled for the corner of Aurora and 205th from 1:00 - 2:30pm.

Organized by Shoreline-based group Everyday Activists, who explain that,

"Everyday Activists is a community of people who are ready to take action in the cause of equality," said the group's founder.
"On April 5th, we join with the multitude of Americans who know that the dismantling of our government is a direct attack on the Constitution and our well-being."

"It's a coup; and we will use every non-violent means to stop it," she added. "To quote U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, 'The Constitution isn't optional.'"

Many will be carrying signs that say "Hands off ..." 


Posted by DKH at 5:03 AM
