School board to review proposed layoffs for the next school year at board meeting Tuesday

“We recognize the difficulty of this process and are committed to approaching it with care and compassion. We also look forward to working with our labor partners to collaboratively address the school district’s budget challenges,” wrote Superintendent Dr. Susana Reyes.

"We have been on a journey to set the district on a healthier fiscal path for the last three years. And unfortunately, despite all of the cost-saving measures we have implemented; the sacrifices that staff, students, and families have made; and some bright spots such as enrollment increases and incremental state funding improvements, continued reductions are necessary.

"Our ending unreserved fund balance continues to be dangerously low and expenses continue to outpace our revenues.



"We must get to a place of financial health where we can resume investments in the elements necessary to support our schools."









The district has already put in a hiring freeze for non-classroom positions, and laid off 44 library technicians, custodians, family advocates, maintenance staff, central office staff and administrators. But with 87% of the budget going to staff compensation, more layoffs are likely.A draft Reduced Educational Program (REP) has been developed as part of the 2025-26 budget development process. A REP is a legally required step taken by a school district to implement a reduction in force (RIF, aka: layoffs) for the following school year.The draft plan currently proposes eliminating 5.5 positions, aiming to save approximately $1.5 million. To meet the targeted $6.5 million in savings, the district will likely need to implement further staff reductions. The exact number of cuts hasn’t yet been decided.A statement from the district,Shoreline is not alone. School districts across the state have been cutting staff and closing schools because of budget deficits. Nearby, Northshore and Edmonds school districts have both recently laid off staff over budget shortfalls.Chris Reykdal, State Superintendent of Public Instruction has said that Washington underfunds education by $4 billion a year, but with the state facing a $15 billion budget deficit, it is unclear if the legislature will deliver significant new funding to schools.To view the REP presentation, you may attend the following school board meeting in person or virtually that evening, or view the recording that will be posted the next day.School Board Meeting Tuesday, April 1, 6:00pmBoard Room, Shoreline Center18560 1st Ave. NEWebinar ID: 832 5426 4113Passcode: 149592Dial-In Phone Numbers: 1-253-215-8782 or 1-669-900-6833We invite questions and comments about the REP here: www.surveymonkey.com/r/SSDBudget25 All responses gathered will be shared with school district leadership and school board members.Information on school board meetings is online at ssd412.org/school-board/attend-a-meeting More information on the district budget is available online at ssd412.org/budget The Shoreline PTA has information on advocacy at shorelinepta.org --Oliver Moffat produced much of this story, with additions from the school district.