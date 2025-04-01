School board to review proposed layoffs for the next school year at board meeting Tuesday
Tuesday, April 1, 2025
|Shoreline Center - School District headquarters
Facing an estimated $6.5 million budget deficit for the 2025-26 school year, more staff reductions are likely at Shoreline schools. The Shoreline school board will discuss a draft layoff plan at the April 1st meeting.
The district has already put in a hiring freeze for non-classroom positions, and laid off 44 library technicians, custodians, family advocates, maintenance staff, central office staff and administrators. But with 87% of the budget going to staff compensation, more layoffs are likely.
A draft Reduced Educational Program (REP) has been developed as part of the 2025-26 budget development process. A REP is a legally required step taken by a school district to implement a reduction in force (RIF, aka: layoffs) for the following school year.
The draft plan currently proposes eliminating 5.5 positions, aiming to save approximately $1.5 million. To meet the targeted $6.5 million in savings, the district will likely need to implement further staff reductions. The exact number of cuts hasn’t yet been decided.
“We recognize the difficulty of this process and are committed to approaching it with care and compassion. We also look forward to working with our labor partners to collaboratively address the school district’s budget challenges,” wrote Superintendent Dr. Susana Reyes.
A statement from the district,
"We have been on a journey to set the district on a healthier fiscal path for the last three years. And unfortunately, despite all of the cost-saving measures we have implemented; the sacrifices that staff, students, and families have made; and some bright spots such as enrollment increases and incremental state funding improvements, continued reductions are necessary.
"Our ending unreserved fund balance continues to be dangerously low and expenses continue to outpace our revenues.
"We must get to a place of financial health where we can resume investments in the elements necessary to support our schools."
Shoreline is not alone. School districts across the state have been cutting staff and closing schools because of budget deficits. Nearby, Northshore and Edmonds school districts have both recently laid off staff over budget shortfalls.
Chris Reykdal, State Superintendent of Public Instruction has said that Washington underfunds education by $4 billion a year, but with the state facing a $15 billion budget deficit, it is unclear if the legislature will deliver significant new funding to schools.
To view the REP presentation, you may attend the following school board meeting in person or virtually that evening, or view the recording that will be posted the next day.
School Board Meeting Tuesday, April 1, 6:00pm
Board Room, Shoreline Center
18560 1st Ave. NE
Attend Meeting via Zoom
Webinar ID: 832 5426 4113
Passcode: 149592
Dial-In Phone Numbers: 1-253-215-8782 or 1-669-900-6833
We invite questions and comments about the REP here: www.surveymonkey.com/r/SSDBudget25 All responses gathered will be shared with school district leadership and school board members.
Information on school board meetings is online at ssd412.org/school-board/attend-a-meeting
More information on the district budget is available online at ssd412.org/budget
The Shoreline PTA has information on advocacy at shorelinepta.org
--Oliver Moffat produced much of this story, with additions from the school district.
