Law Enforcement Phlebotomy Program for King County Sheriff’s Office
Tuesday, April 1, 2025
|14 King County officers have been trained in phlebotomy
Photo courtesy KCSO
The King County Sheriff’s Office announced a new Law Enforcement Phlebotomy Program (LEPP).
In partnership with Shoreline Community College, 14 law enforcement officers are now trained as Washington State Medical Assistant-Phlebotomists. If an impaired driving incident requires a blood draw, these specialists can respond immediately, helping to improve efficiency in the mission to keep dangerous drivers off the roads.
“This is key to alleviating delays in the field,” said Captain Jonathan Youngblood who oversees the program.
“Often times when a deputy takes a suspect to a medical facility for a blood draw, it can take them out of service for several hours. Now the arresting officer can continue their paperwork while a phlebotomist completes this step. The whole process should take about 20 minutes.”
Blood draws will only be performed at approved locations from fully cooperative suspects, as long the procedure doesn’t interfere with ongoing medical care. An uncooperative suspect will be taken to a hospital where medical staff can draw blood, as is the current protocol.
|The officers were trained at Shoreline Community College
Photo courtesy KCSO
As the Sheriff’s Office averages one evidentiary blood draw a day, the six main precincts will post one phlebotomy station at: Sammamish, SeaTac, Shoreline, Southeast, Southwest, and Woodinville.
The program will go live as soon as the state issues certification, in about a month. Each certification is good for two years and the Sheriff’s office hopes to eventually expand the program to 25 phlebotomists.
Grant funding from the Washington State Traffic Safety Commission paid for the equipment, training, and start-up costs.
