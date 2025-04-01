Law Enforcement Phlebotomy Program for King County Sheriff’s Office

The officers were trained at Shoreline Community College

Photo courtesy KCSO

As the Sheriff's Office averages one evidentiary blood draw a day, the six main precincts will post one phlebotomy station at: Sammamish, SeaTac, Shoreline, Southeast, Southwest, and Woodinville.



The program will go live as soon as the state issues certification, in about a month. Each certification is good for two years and the Sheriff’s office hopes to eventually expand the program to 25 phlebotomists.





Grant funding from the Washington State Traffic Safety Commission paid for the equipment, training, and start-up costs.





