Chuckanut Drive (SR 11) is a well known scenic roadway that winds alongside Bellingham Bay, just south of the city of Bellingham.





I saw references to a rockslide on the roadway and thought it would be like the many rockslides we get in Puget Sound country, with a lot of dirt and small rocks.





"Rockslide" on Chuckanut Drive

Photo courtesy WSP

I was shocked to see the WSDOT/WSP photos of the slide and very happy that no one was on that stretch of road at the time.





This slide is approximately 150 feet long by 30 feet deep. Trooper Turley is standing at the far left of the photo. For reference to the size of the slide, he is 6'5".





Not surprisingly, Chuckanut is closed to all travelers including bikers, walkers & rollers between Oyster Dome trail head (MP 10) & Chuckanut Manor (MP 9.5)





This closure will most likely be in place for multiple days up to a week, potentially longer.





--Diane Hettrick








