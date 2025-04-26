Navigating Success Small Business Growth & Networking Forum May 22, 2025

Saturday, April 26, 2025


The Shoreline Chamber of Commerce, City of Shoreline, and Washington Small Business Development Center at Shoreline Community College invite you to our second annual Navigating Success Business Forum on May 22, 2025 from 4-9pm at Shoreline City Hall, 17500 Midvale Ave N.

This event is designed to empower business owners—whether established, new, or just exploring entrepreneurship—by providing valuable insights, networking opportunities, and actionable strategies.

Registration is required.

