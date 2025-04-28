Statement from Governor Bob Ferguson on 2025 legislative session



OLYMPIA — Governor Bob Ferguson offered the following statement on the conclusion of the 2025 legislative session:









“I want to thank our legislators, staff and my team, for all their hard work this session as we faced a $16 billion budget shortfall. I look forward to carefully reviewing the budgets line by line over the next few weeks. When that review is complete, I will share my thoughts with the public in greater detail.“Beginning with my inaugural address, I’ve emphasized that we must use realistic revenue projections, preserve our Rainy Day Fund reserves, find billions of dollars in savings and efficiencies, include a $100 million grant program for more law enforcement officers, increase investment in affordable housing, and increase the percentage of our budget devoted to K-12 education. The budgets adopted by the Legislature accomplish those goals.“Throughout this budget process, I have also insisted that the Legislature take a balanced approach to solving the $16 billion shortfall. That is why I rejected an initial proposal to raise $21 billion in taxes. I then rejected a subsequent $12 billion tax proposal as unsustainable. I appreciate that the Legislature heard my concerns and dramatically reduced the revenue assumed in the final budget. That said, I intend to carefully review all revenue increases.“I appreciate that the budget, at my insistence, protects our Rainy Day Fund. Federal funding makes up 28 percent of our state budget. The Trump Administration is weaponizing funding to punish those it disagrees with to force them into compromising their values.“Throughout the session, I emphasized the need to budget in a way that prepares for this. This session, we made real progress to ensure we are in a strong position to protect our progressive values against this assault.“We will continue to work to ensure that we are protecting the most vulnerable in our state as the Trump Administration will doubtless continue its cuts and harmful economic policies. Maintaining our Rainy Day Fund reserves will help us weather this storm. I am not going to allow the state that I love to be at the financial mercy of Donald Trump and Elon Musk.