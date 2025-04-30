North City Neighborhood Clean Up May 17, 2025

Volunteers ready to help at a previous North City clean up event

Join your neighbors in beautifying the North City community. Sign up for the North City Neighborhood Association Clean Up Event on Saturday, May 17, 2025 from 10am to 12 noon. Join your neighbors in beautifying the North City community. Sign up for the North City Neighborhood Association Clean Up Event on Saturday, May 17, 2025 from 10am to 12 noon.



Volunteers will meet at 10am in front of Sodom Chicken 17551 15th Ave NE, for the North City Business District area crews. Volunteers for the light-rail station area should meet at 10am at the car drop off area at NE 185th St and 8th Ave NE.

Bring gloves. The City of Shoreline will provide vests, reachers and garbage bags. Dress for the weather, the event will happen rain or shine.



For questions or more information, please email:





Bring gloves. The City of Shoreline will provide vests, reachers and garbage bags. Dress for the weather, the event will happen rain or shine.For questions or more information, please email: info@northcityna.org

Meet others who value our community and pick up litter along the sidewalks in and around the North City Business District or the 185th St Light-Rail Station.