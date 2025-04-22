č̓alq̓ʷadiʔ Duwamish Native Plant Trail Grand Opening at Dunn Gardens May 17, 2025
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Be part of something extraordinary. After more than two years of research into Dunn Gardens’ pre-Olmsted history, we are thrilled to share a story that reaches far beyond the flowers.
On Saturday, May 17, we invite you to join us for an afternoon of culture, community, and connection as we unveil the č̓alq̓ʷadiʔ Duwamish Native Plant Trail—a tribute to part of the path once used by the Duwamish people to travel from Bitter Lake to Puget Sound.
You'll find native plants along the trail labeled with their Lushootseed, common, and scientific names—each one carrying a story of healing, nourishment, and meaning.
Spring will be in full swing! The rhodies will be in full bloom, and the Gardens will be bursting with color—a perfect backdrop for this celebration of ecological and cultural heritage. Bring a picnic and plan to stay for the afternoon!"
Event Highlights:
A Native American storyteller
Docent-led tours of the new interpretive trail
Go Natives! plant sale featuring locally grown native plants
Live music
A foraging table with springtime tastes, including nettle tea
Display of Native American baskets and weaving traditions
Interactive family-friendly activities and surprise guests
Come walk a trail rich with history—and celebrate the return of spring in one of Seattle’s most beautiful gardens.
Purchase tickets here
Spring will be in full swing! The rhodies will be in full bloom, and the Gardens will be bursting with color—a perfect backdrop for this celebration of ecological and cultural heritage. Bring a picnic and plan to stay for the afternoon!"
Event Highlights:
A Native American storyteller
Docent-led tours of the new interpretive trail
Go Natives! plant sale featuring locally grown native plants
Live music
A foraging table with springtime tastes, including nettle tea
Display of Native American baskets and weaving traditions
Interactive family-friendly activities and surprise guests
Come walk a trail rich with history—and celebrate the return of spring in one of Seattle’s most beautiful gardens.
Purchase tickets here
0 comments:
Post a Comment