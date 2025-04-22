č̓alq̓ʷadiʔ Duwamish Native Plant Trail Grand Opening at Dunn Gardens May 17, 2025

Ravine Trail

Photo courtesy Dunn Gardens č̓alq̓ʷadiʔ Duwamish Native Plant Trail Grand Opening









Spring will be in full swing! The rhodies will be in full bloom, and the Gardens will be bursting with color—a perfect backdrop for this celebration of ecological and cultural heritage. Bring a picnic and plan to stay for the afternoon!"



Event Highlights:



A Native American storyteller

Docent-led tours of the new interpretive trail

Go Natives! plant sale featuring locally grown native plants

Live music

A foraging table with springtime tastes, including nettle tea

Display of Native American baskets and weaving traditions

Interactive family-friendly activities and surprise guests



Come walk a trail rich with history—and celebrate the return of spring in one of Seattle’s most beautiful gardens.



Be part of something extraordinary. After more than two years of research into Dunn Gardens’ pre-Olmsted history, we are thrilled to share a story that reaches far beyond the flowers.On Saturday, May 17, we invite you to join us for an afternoon of culture, community, and connection as we unveil the č̓alq̓ʷadiʔ Duwamish Native Plant Trail—a tribute to part of the path once used by the Duwamish people to travel from Bitter Lake to Puget Sound.