Free, hands-on “Egg Decorating Social” for kids today from 2 - 4pm at Copperworks Kenmore

Photo courtesy Kevin Donovan / Copperworks Kenmore

Skip the plastic eggs and messy dye cups on the kitchen table and join Copperworks Kenmore for a free, hands-on "Egg Decorating Social" for kids.

Decorate their own cookies with Chef Andrea Westerfield of De La Soil.

Enjoy complimentary goodies and kid-friendly sips (complimentary from Copperworks!)

The family-friendly cocktail bar, tasting room, and community gathering space will open early onfor this Easter event.Every kid gets a wooden egg (yes, one they’ll want to keep), plus all the non-toxic paints and craft supplies they need to create something special.And because no Easter is complete without treats, kids can:De La Soil will also be hosting a pop-up starting at 4pm, so guests can enjoy both the egg decorating fun, and then stay for a nice early dinner!FREE to attendPlease RSVP here-- Egg Decorating Social WHERECopperworks Kenmore 7324 NE 175th St, Kenmore, WA 98028 - Located directly on the Burke Gilman bike trailWHENSaturday, April 19 from 2:00 – 4:00 PM