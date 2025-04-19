Free, hands-on “Egg Decorating Social” for kids today from 2 - 4pm at Copperworks Kenmore
Saturday, April 19, 2025
|Photo courtesy Kevin Donovan / Copperworks Kenmore
The family-friendly cocktail bar, tasting room, and community gathering space will open early on Saturday, April 19, 2025 from 2 to 4pm for this Easter event.
Every kid gets a wooden egg (yes, one they’ll want to keep), plus all the non-toxic paints and craft supplies they need to create something special.
And because no Easter is complete without treats, kids can:
- Decorate their own cookies with Chef Andrea Westerfield of De La Soil.
- Enjoy complimentary goodies and kid-friendly sips (complimentary from Copperworks!)
FREE to attend
Please RSVP here-- Egg Decorating Social.
WHERE
Copperworks Kenmore 7324 NE 175th St, Kenmore, WA 98028 - Located directly on the Burke Gilman bike trail
WHEN
Saturday, April 19 from 2:00 – 4:00 PM
