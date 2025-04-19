Free, hands-on “Egg Decorating Social” for kids today from 2 - 4pm at Copperworks Kenmore

Saturday, April 19, 2025

Photo courtesy Kevin Donovan / Copperworks Kenmore
Skip the plastic eggs and messy dye cups on the kitchen table and join Copperworks Kenmore for a free, hands-on “Egg Decorating Social” for kids.

The family-friendly cocktail bar, tasting room, and community gathering space will open early on Saturday, April 19, 2025 from 2 to 4pm for this Easter event.

Every kid gets a wooden egg (yes, one they’ll want to keep), plus all the non-toxic paints and craft supplies they need to create something special.

And because no Easter is complete without treats, kids can:
  • Decorate their own cookies with Chef Andrea Westerfield of De La Soil.
  • Enjoy complimentary goodies and kid-friendly sips (complimentary from Copperworks!)
De La Soil will also be hosting a pop-up starting at 4pm, so guests can enjoy both the egg decorating fun, and then stay for a nice early dinner!

FREE to attend

Please RSVP here-- Egg Decorating Social.

WHERE

Copperworks Kenmore 7324 NE 175th St, Kenmore, WA 98028 - Located directly on the Burke Gilman bike trail

WHEN

Saturday, April 19 from 2:00 – 4:00 PM


Posted by DKH at 3:53 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  