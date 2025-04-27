Car crashes through wall of UW Med Clinic at Aurora Village

First responders at scene of crash at UW Med in Aurora Village

Deputies from the King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) (Shoreline PD) and Shoreline Fire responded to a vehicle accident at 7:52am on Saturday April 26, 2025.









No one inside the building was injured

Photo courtesy KCSO

There were initial reports of injuries to building occupants but, thankfully, this turned out not to be the case.





The driver of the vehicle was treated for minor injuries on the scene, while her passenger, an older female, was transported to a local hospital for precautionary evaluation.





It is believed the driver pressed the gas pedal by mistake while intending to press the brake. There was no indication of impaired driving.







